East Chicago shooting: One teen dead, another charged with murder, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday morning in East Chicago, and a 16-year-old boy faces murder charges. ShotSpotter alerted police to gunfire at 11:16 a.m. in the 3700 block of Dahlia Street; officers found the victim unresponsive near 3804 Erie Court. The victim, identified as Justin Charleston, died from gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for March 17.



A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Chicago Friday morning, and a 16-year-old boy faces murder charges, authorities said.

Deadly East Chicago Shooting

What we know:

The incident occurred at 11:16 a.m. in the 3700 block of Dahlia Street. ShotSpotter alerted police to eight rounds fired in the area.

Officers arrived and found a male victim at 3804 Erie Court and Commonwealth, near an apartment complex. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene, East Chicago police said.

Further details on the shooting haven't been released.

Charges Filed :

On March 15, detectives filed charges against a 16-year-old boy for the murder of 17-year-old Justin Charleston, according to East Chicago police.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said Charleston died from gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, March 17.