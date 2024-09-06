East Garfield Park hit-and-run: Chicago police seek driver who killed bicyclist

The Brief A 55-year-old bicyclist was struck by a vehicle on August 24, 2024, and later died of injuries on September 5. The vehicle involved is a blue 1997 Lincoln Town Car, driven by a male suspect. Chicago police are asking for help locating the driver and the vehicle.



Chicago police are searching for a driver who killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run on the city’s West Side last month.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 24, 2024, around 8:28 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Washington Boulevard.

According to police, the 55-year-old bicyclist was struck by a 1997 Lincoln Town Car and seriously injured. After nearly two weeks, the victim died on September 5.

The vehicle, which was last seen traveling eastbound on Washington Boulevard, is described as blue in color with Illinois license plate ES85500. The plate was reportedly missing a screw and appeared tilted.

Actual picture of wanted vehicle | CPD

The suspect behind the wheel is believed to be a Black male, around 50 years old, with gray facial hair.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be directed to the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.