18-year-old Chicago man allegedly battered, robbed another man at gunpoint on West Side: police

By Jenna Carroll
Published  September 19, 2024 7:47am CDT
East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week after allegedly battering and robbing a man at gunpoint on the city's West Side.

Julian Mayweathers, 18, faces one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. 

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mayweathers allegedly battered and stole property from a 47-year-old man at gunpoint in the 3000 block of West Jackson. 

Mayweathers was arrested less than 30 minutes later.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.       