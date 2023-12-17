Man killed, another injured in East Garfield Park shooting

Two people were found shot in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a gunshot detection alert in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue at 10:42 a.m. and found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was unresponsive and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

A second male victim was found with a graze wound to the face. He was uncooperative with police and refused medical attention on the scene.

No arrests have been reported. Chicago police detectives are investigating.