East Garfield Park shooting leaves driver seriously wounded

A man was shot while driving and seriously wounded Tuesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 26-year-old was driving around 8:45 p.m. when someone in a white sedan pulled alongside him and started shooting in the 3800 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said. He was shot once in the leg. Paramedics transported the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.