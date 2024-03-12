Man seriously hurt in East Garfield Park stabbing: police

A suspect is at large after stabbing a 33-year-old man in East Garfield Park Tuesday morning.

Chicago police say the victim was walking in the 300 block of West Lake Street at approximately 9:35 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown offender.

The offender stabbed the victim in the lower right leg. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition. Police say his condition was later upgraded to serious.

The offender fled westbound and police say there is no one in custody.