Photos: Residents across Chicagoland capture partial lunar eclipse

It was a celestial trifecta, indeed!

Tuesday night’s sky showcased a stunning convergence of astronomical events — an impressive supermoon, a partial lunar eclipse and the vibrant Hunter’s Moon—captivating skywatchers with a rare cosmic alignment.

A supermoon happens when the moon is closest to Earth during its elliptical orbit, making it appear especially bright and large. This time, it coincided with the Hunter’s Moon, traditionally associated with autumn harvests.

What set the night apart was the partial lunar eclipse. Starting at 9:12 p.m., the Earth’s shadow delicately touched the moon, slightly dimming its glow. For just over an hour, until 10:15 p.m., viewers witnessed the moon partially shrouded by Earth’s dark umbra, creating a fleeting but dramatic spectacle.

The alignment of these three events made for an exceptionally rare night, offering skywatchers a glimpse of cosmic beauty not often seen.

Take a look at some photos taken from around the Chicago area!