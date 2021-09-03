Expand / Collapse search

Edens Expressway shooting: Southbound lanes near Montrose reopen after reported shooting

By Jenna Carroll
Published 
Traffic
CHICAGO - Southbound lanes on I-94 near Montrose were closed Friday morning due to a shooting, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said a male victim indicated that he was the victim of an expressway shooting that took place at about 5:25 a.m. on I-90 near Montrose.

License plate cameras installed on expressways

ISP started putting the license plate cameras up on the Dan Ryan, which is the most dangerous expressway in the state, where 51 shootings have happened this year.

The victim's vehicle sustained damage due to gunfire, police said. The victim did not have any injuries.

At about 7:10 a.m., all lanes southbound on I-90 near Montrose were closed for the investigation, police said.

Lanes reopened at about 7:40 a.m.