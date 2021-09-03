Edens Expressway shooting: Southbound lanes near Montrose reopen after reported shooting

Southbound lanes on I-94 near Montrose were closed Friday morning due to a shooting, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said a male victim indicated that he was the victim of an expressway shooting that took place at about 5:25 a.m. on I-90 near Montrose.

The victim's vehicle sustained damage due to gunfire, police said. The victim did not have any injuries.

At about 7:10 a.m., all lanes southbound on I-90 near Montrose were closed for the investigation, police said.

Lanes reopened at about 7:40 a.m.