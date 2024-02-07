Boy, 17, charged in Edgewater burglary spree

A teen was charged in connection with four burglaries that took place minutes apart last November at businesses in the Edgewater neighborhood.

On Nov. 18, the 17-year-old allegedly broke into four businesses in the 6000 block of North Broadway by smashing the front glass windows before taking money from the registers, according to police. Then, the teen allegedly got into a car that was reported stolen from the 77000 block of Eastlake Terrace.

The teen was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of burglary and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, all felonies.

No further information was immediately available.