Extra-alarm fire rages at Edgewater highrise

Several people were rescued from a two-alarm fire that broke out at a highrise Friday morning in the Edgewater neighborhood.

The blaze began around 8 a.m. on the sixth floor of an eight-story highrise located at 1020 W. Foster Ave., according to Chicago fire officials.

At least six people needed help exiting the building and were "at windows looking to get out," according to CFD. Fire officials said ladders have been raised and crews are currently on the fire's floor.

Several people have been rescued by firefighters on the scene. The fire was extinguished on the sixth floor just before 9 a.m.

At least two people have been transported to local hospitals and another person refused treatment. The cause of the fire is currently unclear.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.