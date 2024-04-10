Eid al-Fitr prayer held in Rosemont to celebrate end of Ramadan

Muslims worldwide are celebrating the end of the sacred month of Ramadan.

In the Chicago area, Mayor Brandon Johnson attended a massive prayer service Wednesday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.

A thousand people joined the Rosemont service, welcoming visitors to learn about the Islamic Community Center of Illinois.

On Eid, the end of the fast, Muslims feast, give gifts and donations. Children are encouraged to enjoy the holiday, but they prayed for the children who suffer in Gaza and praised Johnson for passing a ceasefire resolution in City Hall.

"But let us recommit ourselves to the values that nurtured us during Ramadan and may this season bring us joy and peace and prosperity. May it strengthen us and tie us together," Johnson said.

Jamal Jarad, president of the Islamic Community Center of Illinois, said the thoughts and prayers of their community remain fixed on the Middle East.

"It is supposed to be a time where children can wear new clothes, [play] with new toys and simply have fun and feel joy. But in Gaza, children are dying if they go out. They're dying even if they stay in," Jarad said.

Organizers said everyone at the prayer has suffered the loss of a loved one in Gaza. Johnson pledged to fight for this community.