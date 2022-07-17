Expand / Collapse search

Eisenhower crash: 2 people with life-threatening injuries, 3 others hurt in crash near Kedzie Avenue

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 10:11AM
Cook County
FOX 32 Chicago

5 hurt in rollover crash; I-290 lanes closed

One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Interstate 290 Sunday morning.

CHICAGO - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Interstate 290 Sunday morning. 

The crash occurred on I-290 near Kedzie Avenue.

At about 2:13 a.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-290. 

Two people were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

I-290 CRASH

Three other people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

All lanes of I-290 westbound at California Avenue reopened at 8:05 a.m. Sunday.

No additional information was provided by police. 

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.