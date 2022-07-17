Eisenhower crash: 2 people with life-threatening injuries, 3 others hurt in crash near Kedzie Avenue
CHICAGO - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Interstate 290 Sunday morning.
The crash occurred on I-290 near Kedzie Avenue.
At about 2:13 a.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-290.
Two people were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, ISP said.
I-290 CRASH
Three other people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
All lanes of I-290 westbound at California Avenue reopened at 8:05 a.m. Sunday.
No additional information was provided by police.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.