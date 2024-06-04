2 suburban teens dead in Eisenhower Expressway crash; Chicago woman charged with reckless homicide

article

A Chicago woman is in custody after allegedly crashing into another vehicle, killing two people, on the Eisenhower Expressway over the weekend.

Ashanti Gates, 21, has been charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of reckless homicide and child endangerment.

On Sunday, Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers responded to a fatal crash on I-290 westbound of Paulina Avenue in Cook County.

While investigating the crash, ISP determined that a white Toyota sedan pulled onto the right shoulder of the expressway and put its hazard lights on due to a flat tire.

The three occupants of the Toyota exited the vehicle to change the flat tire.

At that time, a black Hyundai Sonata, driven by Gates, struck the parked Toyota and two of the Toyota's occupants, who were changing the tire, ISP said.

The two victims, 18-year-old Erik Cox, of Rolling Meadows, and 18-year-old Shaelyn M. Sherwood, of Hoffman Estates, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third occupant of the Toyota was not struck.

There were five occupants inside the Hyundai, including a four-year-old boy. Gates, the boy and another person from the Hyundai were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

The Cook County State's Attorney approved charges against Gates on Monday. She is currently being held at the 11th District Chicago Police Department.