Eisenhower Expressway shooting leaves 1 dead

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Near West Side
CHICAGO - One person was killed in a shooting Thursday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to a shooting around 3:30 a.m. on the Paulina Street ramp to Interstate 290. 

One person at the scene was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the victim.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

No further information was provided.