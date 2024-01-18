Eisenhower Expressway shooting leaves 1 dead

One person was killed in a shooting Thursday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Illinois State Police troopers responded to a shooting around 3:30 a.m. on the Paulina Street ramp to Interstate 290.

One person at the scene was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the victim.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

No further information was provided.