Eisenhower Expressway reopens following deadly crash

By Maggie Duly
Updated  October 14, 2024 9:08am CDT
Chicago
Eisenhower Expressway shut down after deadly crash

All lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway were closed between 9th and 25th Avenues after a driver hit and killed a pedestrian. Drivers should expect delays in the inbound and outbound lanes.

CHICAGO - The Eisenhower Expressway reopened after a deadly crash shut down all lanes in both directions Monday morning.

Illinois State Police said the hours-long closure was due to an ongoing investigation into the crash, which involved a pedestrian.

The car was traveling westbound around 4:20 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian, according to reports. 

All inbound and outbound lanes between 9th Avenue and 25th Avenue were closed for several hours. Illinois State Police said the expressway reopened to traffic around 8:50 a.m.  

No additional details are available at this time.