Eisenhower Expressway reopens following deadly crash

The Eisenhower Expressway reopened after a deadly crash shut down all lanes in both directions Monday morning.

Illinois State Police said the hours-long closure was due to an ongoing investigation into the crash, which involved a pedestrian.

The car was traveling westbound around 4:20 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian, according to reports.

All inbound and outbound lanes between 9th Avenue and 25th Avenue were closed for several hours. Illinois State Police said the expressway reopened to traffic around 8:50 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.