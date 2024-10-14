Eisenhower Expressway reopens following deadly crash
CHICAGO - The Eisenhower Expressway reopened after a deadly crash shut down all lanes in both directions Monday morning.
Illinois State Police said the hours-long closure was due to an ongoing investigation into the crash, which involved a pedestrian.
The car was traveling westbound around 4:20 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian, according to reports.
All inbound and outbound lanes between 9th Avenue and 25th Avenue were closed for several hours. Illinois State Police said the expressway reopened to traffic around 8:50 a.m.
No additional details are available at this time.