El Milagro reaches settlement over low pay, harsh working conditions

Employees of Chicago's El Milagros tortilla factory celebrated Thursday after the company settled a lawsuit over low pay and poor working conditions.

Dozens of workers, community leaders and members of Arise-Chicago gathered at the factory in Little Village to commend the settlement that was years in the making.

In Sept. 2021 workers walked off the job at the factory claiming the company had not done enough to address their complaints.

The company was accused of intimidating workers to keep them from organizing.

With help from Arise, workers formed a committee to make their concerns heard. They secured raises, over $2 million worth in total, and put an end to the requirement to use paid sick time.

Employees also advocated for safer equipment in the factory, as well as air-conditioned break rooms.

"El Milagro denies that they violated the law, but they spent $1.7 million in outside labor advisors who threatened the workers, intimated the workers, told them not to organize," Jorge Mújica from Arise said.

As part of the settlement, El Milagro now must inform their employees of their rights, including the right to organize.

Fox 32 News reached out to El Milagro for comment, but has yet to hear back.