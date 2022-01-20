Elderly driver slams into Dunkin' dining room in Skokie

An elderly driver slammed into a Dunkin' restaurant Thursday afternoon in north suburban Skokie.

About 2:22 p.m. the car ran head on into a window of the store, located at 8408 Skokie Boulevard, shattering the glass in the restaurant's dining area, Skokie Police Department spokesman John Oakley said.

Oakley said the elderly driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake while parking.

People were inside the shop at the time, but nobody was injured, Oakley said.

"People inside the restaurant were fine as well. There was no one standing right inside the glass there which was good news," according to a fire official.

Firefighters said the car was smoking when they arrived at the scene, but there was no fire.

The shop will remain closed until repairs are completed.