Elderly man dies weeks after car crash in Melrose Park

An 87-year-old man died Friday from injuries he suffered in a crash in early July in Melrose Park.

Frank Scalise was involved in a crash just before 9 a.m. July 6 in the west suburb, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He died at 4:12 a.m. Friday at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

An autopsy said Scalise died of complications from a femur fracture he suffered in the collision, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Scalise lived in Oriole Park on the Northwest Side, the medical examiner’s office said.

Melrose Park police did not immediately return a request for details.

