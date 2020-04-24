Melrose Park police officer dies of COVID-19

A Melrose Park police officer died Friday from the coronavirus, officials said.

Officer Joseph Cappello died at Gottlieb Memorial Hospital from complications of COVID-19, a spokesperson for the Melrose Park Police Department said.

“Always dependable and trustworthy, Officer Cappello worked hard to build relationships in the community,” Melrose Park Director of Police Sam Pitassi said in a statement. “He served the people of Melrose Park with integrity and will be remembered as a dedicated public servant.”

The announcement comes as Illinois health officials announced 108 additional deaths from the virus in the state, bringing the toll to 1,795. In total, there are 39,568 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Illinois.