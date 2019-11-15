Elderly man looking for girl who left kind note for him: 'I will always remember you'

It was a touching gesture of kindness across generations, and now there is a search for a little girl who left an encouraging note for an elderly man.

A few weeks ago, the man was dining by himself at a Denny’s when a little girl walked up, gave him a handwritten note and then vanished. The man was so moved by what she wrote that he's now trying to track her down.

“Out of nowhere came this little angel, let's say, and dropped this on my table and disappeared,” said Roy Johnson.

Johnson, 89, received a handwritten note as he was eating alone at the Denny’s in Palatine at Rand and Dundee Road.

“The note says, ‘hey, I saw you come in all alone. And I get really sad seeing people all alone,’” Johnson read. “You might never see me ever again, but I will always remember you.”

The note's author goes on to wish him a great day and was signed "Meghan." The problem is that Johnson says Meghan disappeared before he could say a proper thank you.

“The way things are going in the world, it shows you that there are some people…whether it's her family, brother, sister, father, at least she's being brought up the right way. That's what I think,” Johnson said.

Johnson came forward in hopes this story finds Meghan and the two can reconnect.

“I'm going to carry it with me, like I said, the rest of my life,” he said.

Johnson described Meghan as roughly nine years old. Meghan, if you or your parents are out there watching, we would love to hear from you to put you two in touch.