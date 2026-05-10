Elderly man shot on Chicago’s West Side during argument, police say

The Brief A 79-year-old man was shot and injured early Sunday morning on Chicago's West Side. He was in a verbal altercation and was shot in the finger after opening the door to the offender, police said. The victim was taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition.



An elderly man was shot and injured during an argument on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2:35 a.m. to the 5000 block of W. Erie Street in the Austin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 79-year-old man was inside an apartment when he became involved in a verbal altercation with another person, police said.

An unknown offender knocked on the door. The victim opened the door, heard a gunshot, and realized he had been shot in the finger.

The victim was unsure of the gunman’s identity, police said.

The victim was treated by paramedics and taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.