Elderly woman reported missing from Far South Side
article
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 72-year-old woman reported missing from Beverly Woods on the Far South Side.
Georgia Williams was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Artesian Avenue, according to a CPD missing person report.
Williams may be in need of medical attention and is a frequent bus rider.
She was last seen wearing a red puffy coat, black jeans and black gym shoes.
Williams is 4-foot-11, 100 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
If located, please contact Chicago police at (312) 747-8274.