Elderly woman reported missing from Far South Side

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 72-year-old woman reported missing from Beverly Woods on the Far South Side.

Georgia Williams was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Artesian Avenue, according to a CPD missing person report.

Williams may be in need of medical attention and is a frequent bus rider.

She was last seen wearing a red puffy coat, black jeans and black gym shoes.

Williams is 4-foot-11, 100 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

If located, please contact Chicago police at (312) 747-8274.