'Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish' now playing at The Citadel Theatre in Lake Forest

If you're looking for a family show with heart, humor and a little holiday magic, the latest production at the Citadel Theater in Lake Forest may be for you.

"Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish" is a musical about a ragdoll who's searching for a best friend and a place to call home.

Playwright Denise McGowan Tracy says it's the perfect show for younger audiences this Christmas.

"That's exactly what we intended when we came up with it. There's enough bad going on right now. We are 65 minutes of no villains, no bad, just wishes coming true, the North Pole Elves, happy holiday spirit, and as you say, humor and heart," said McGowan Tracy.

The musical features eight original songs and opens Wednesday, Dec. 20 and will run through Dec. 31 at the Citadel Theater, which is a non-profit theater celebrating 21 years in the community.

The space is intimate and the set is colorful and cozy. Plus, Santa Claus will take a photo with every child who comes to the show.

Performances are at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., depending on the date. However, there are no performances scheduled for Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Tickets are available here.