Elevant Moncada: Chicago police search for teen missing from East Side since early February

Chicago police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from the East Side neighborhood last month.

Elevant Moncada was last seen near George Washington High School on 114th Street between Avenue O and L on Feb. 7.

Police say Moncada is known to frequent areas around Sadlowski Elementary School.

Moncada is 5-foot-2 and weighs roughly 115th pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone sees this missing individual, they are asked to contact Chicago Police Area Two Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8274.