Elevated levels of harmful metals found in groundwater near Rockton's Chemtool

Officials have found elevated levels of harmful metals in groundwater monitoring wells at a Rockton Superfund toxic waste site.

But the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency noted that the substances were not found in the municipal water system for the Village of Rockton. Its water was tested June 21.

Testing of private wells near the site will begin soon.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The metals discovered include antimony, cadmium, chromium and nickel. Some metals are essential nutrients, while others can cause health problems.

Smoke billows from an industrial fire at Chemtool Inc. on June 14, 2021 in Rockton, Illinois. The chemical fire at the plant, which produces lubricants, grease products and other industrial fluids, prompted local evacuations. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The results came from wells that check groundwater on the site of the former Beloit Corp. Toxic waste investigations at the former manufacturer of paper-making products have been underway since 1992.

Elevated metal levels were found in 16 of 20 monitoring wells. All are contained on the Superfund site. The samples were collected following the June 14 explosion and devastating fire at Chemtool Inc., located on the Superfund site.

An industrial fire burns at Chemtool Inc. on June 14, 2021 in Rockton, Illinois. The chemical fire at the plant, which produces lubricants, grease products and other fluids, has prompted local evacuations. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Metals were not previously a concern on the Beloit Corp. property. State officials are investigating their source.

Officials say that until testing is completed, those with private wells living in the Blackhawk neighborhood adjacent to Chemtool should use bottled water for drinking and cooking.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Advertisement

The Illinois Department of Public Health will provide interpretation of private-well test results when available directly to affected residents.