Elgin apartment fire displaces 4 families, officials say

An apartment fire in northwest suburban Elgin on Saturday sent two people to the hospital and displaced four families.

The Elgin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 300 block of Jackson Street around 4:42 p.m., where a two-story, four-unit multifamily dwelling was on fire, according to a city news release.

What we know:

Flames were visible from two second-floor windows.

Firefighters were told a man had jumped from a second-floor window to escape the fire, and an elderly man, along with a mother and a baby, might still be inside.

Crews quickly found the man who had jumped along with another victim who made it to safety on their own. Both were taken to Saint Joseph Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters searched the home and found no other occupants inside.

Crews quickly brought the fire under control and kept it to the unit where it started, the city said.

No other injuries were reported.

The Hanover Township Emergency Services arranged temporary accommodations for the displaced families.

The cost of the damage is estimated at more than $25,000.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials said preliminary findings suggest the fire was accidental.