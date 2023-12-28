Elgin cop facing child pornography charges resigns

An Elgin police officer has resigned after his arrest earlier this month on child pornography charges.

Jordan Collins, 33, of Kirkland, Illinois, was taken into custody by the Illinois Attorney General's Office on Dec. 4. He's been charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of reproduction of child pornography.

"The Elgin Police Department immediately launched an internal investigation with the city’s independent investigator following Collins’ arrest," Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said in a statement. "Collins was notified of his scheduled interrogation and chose to tender his resignation rather than participate in the police department’s internal investigation."

Each count Collins faces is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

"All child predators, particularly those in a position of authority, must be held accountable for the horrific crime of child pornography that can leave life-long scars on victims and their families," Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement.

On Dec. 4, authorities searched Collins' home in the 400 block of First Street and Raoul says they discovered evidence of child pornography. Collins was then arrested that same day while on duty.

Collins has been with the Elgin Police Department for five years. He's currently detained at the DeKalb County Jail.