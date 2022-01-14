Elgin drug dealer gets 11 years in prison following 30-year-old woman's death

article

An Elgin drug dealer received an 11-year prison sentence over a West Dundee woman's overdose death in 2018, according to a news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

Gehovani R. Gomez, 23, has agreed to a sentence of 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in exchange for a guilty plea to the offense of drug-induced homicide, the release states.

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney William G. Engerman said in court that early the afternoon of Sept. 6, 2018, Gomez sold between 1 and 15 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl to 30-year-old Crystal Villegas. Villegas was found dead in her West Dundee apartment around 8 p.m. that evening, the release states.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office determined that Villegas died of heroin and fentanyl intoxication.

"When Crystal Villegas went looking for heroin, Mr. Gomez was there to answer the call, providing her with the dangerous illegal narcotics that caused her to die of an overdose," Engerman said. "This defendant was a drug dealer and the community should not have to tolerate that. I hope this guilty plea and prison sentence provide some justice for Crystal Villegas’ loved ones. My thanks to the West Dundee Police Department for its work in this investigation."

The release states that in accordance with Illinois law, Gomez must serve at least 75 percent of the sentence. He receives credit for 357 days served in the Kane County jail, where he has been held since his arrest in lieu of $500,000 bail, the release states.