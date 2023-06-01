Elgin hosts first-ever Pride parade and festival

June is Pride Month, and this year, a new celebration is happening in the suburbs.

Pride Month commemorates the Stonewall Riots of June 1969, which were a series of gay liberation protests in Manhattan.

It also celebrates the LGBTQ community.

While Chicago will host its 52nd Annual Pride Parade later this month, the city of Elgin is gearing up for its inaugural parade and festival.

"The response has really been so positive. The city is co-sponsoring our event. We have, I mean, everyone we've reached out to is nothing but excited and ready to support and get out there and celebrate with us, so we're very lucky in that regard," said Kayla Bates, Event Organizer, Founder of ELGBTQ+.

More details are on elginpride.com.