Elgin man fatally stabbed woman multiple times, prosecutors say

An Elgin man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman last week in the northwest suburb.

Timothy Edwards, 65, made his initial court appearance last Friday before Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo where he was charged with first-degree murder, according to a statement from Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser.

Elgin police responded to the 1300 block of Fleetwood Drive around 11:57 a.m. on July 2 after Edwards' daughter reported a possible domestic incident at her father's apartment, prosecutors said.

When officers arrived, Edwards was at the door of his apartment and told them where the victim was located. Police found the victim unresponsive in a bedroom with no pulse, the statement said.

Timothy Edwards, 65.

The woman was taken to St. Joseph's hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Evidence located at the scene indicated Edwards was involved in the woman's death, and he was taken into custody and transported to the Elgin Police Department.

An autopsy concluded the woman died from multiple stab wounds in her chest and defensive wounds on her hands. Her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Kane County Coroner's Office.

Edwards was denied bond and will remain in custody until his next hearing on Friday.