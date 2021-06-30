Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:45 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Jasper County
11
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:30 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
Beach Hazard Statement
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County

Elgin man found guilty of child sexual abuse

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Jacob Headtke

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old Elgin man was found guilty of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Wednesday. 

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorneys David Belshan and Katy Flannagan presented evidence that between Oct. 1, 2015, and June 1, 2016, Jacob Headtke sexually abused a victim that he knew, who was younger than 13 years old.

The jury deliberated for less than an hour before reaching the verdict, officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Headtke’s next court appearance is on July 30 for motions and sentencing. 

Headtke faces a sentence of between 3 and 7 years of imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections, or probation.

"I am so proud of this child victim, who showed a great deal of courage in confronting this child predator to keep him from molesting other children. Thanks to the victim’s mother, who acted quickly in reporting Mr. Headtke’s crimes, and thanks to the Kane County Child Advocacy Center for its work in investigating this case," Belshan said in a statement.

In addition, Headtke must register for life as a sexual offender.

Headtke remains free on bond.