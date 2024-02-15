Expand / Collapse search

Elgin man found guilty of sexual assault, faces minimum 18 years in prison

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Elgin
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Pictured is Zanzibah T. Stewart, 45.

ELGIN, Ill. - An Elgin man is facing a minimum of 18 years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault on Thursday. 

Zanzibah Stewart, 45, was found guilty of these offenses by a Kane County jury: 

  • Three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony 
  • Three counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony 
  • One count of aggravated unlawful restraint, a Class 3 felony 

His charges stem from Nov. 8, 2020, after Stewart threatened a woman he knew with a knife before sexually assaulting her, according to officials. 

Further details haven't been released on the incident. 

Stewart is facing a minimum of 18 years in prison and he must register for life as a sexual offender, as required by the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act. 

He is currently being held in the Kane County Jail. 

Stewart's next court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. on March 6. 