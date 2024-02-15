Elgin man found guilty of sexual assault, faces minimum 18 years in prison

article

An Elgin man is facing a minimum of 18 years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault on Thursday.

Zanzibah Stewart, 45, was found guilty of these offenses by a Kane County jury:

Three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony

Three counts of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony

One count of aggravated unlawful restraint, a Class 3 felony

His charges stem from Nov. 8, 2020, after Stewart threatened a woman he knew with a knife before sexually assaulting her, according to officials.

Further details haven't been released on the incident.

Stewart is facing a minimum of 18 years in prison and he must register for life as a sexual offender, as required by the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

He is currently being held in the Kane County Jail.

Stewart's next court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. on March 6.