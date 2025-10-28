Illinois man gets 18 years for sexually assaulting child he knew, prosecutors say

A 67-year-old Elgin man has agreed to a sentence of 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after sexually assaulting a child he knew, prosecutors said.

Norman Hoel pleaded guilty to the offense of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, a Class X felony.

Norman Hoel

According to prosecutors, between Dec. 2, 2019, and July 8, 2024, Hoel touched the victim's sex organ with his hand for the purpose of sexual gratification.

"This defendant exploited a minor’s trust in order to take advantage of and abuse them. He thought he could keep the victim silent and evade justice, and he was wrong. The victim’s bravery and courage in coming forward made sure that the defendant was held accountable for his actions and will not hurt any more children," Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Wilkinson said in a statement.

Hoel must serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence and a term of mandatory supervised release of three years to life. He must also register for life as a sexual offender, per state law.