Elgin man who sexually assaulted child multiple times gets 45 years in prison

A 48-year-old Elgin man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison by a Kane County judge for repeatedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12.

A jury found Luis Alberto Najera Ayala guilty in May of six felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said in court that Ayala sexually assaulted the child multiple times between January 2017 and February 2020, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The girl told her mother about the assaults after she heard a presentation at school about personal body safety, prosecutors said.

Luis Alberto Najera Ayala (Kane County State's Attorney's office)

Kane County Assistance State's Attorney Lori Schmidt called Ayala a "textbook sexual predator."

"He repeatedly preyed on a young child who should have been able to trust him. It is fitting that he most likely will spend the rest of his life in prison," Schmidt said.

Ayala must serve at least 85 percent of his 42-year sentence for predatory criminal sexual assault, and is eligible for day-for-day sentencing on the 3-year sentence he received for aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He has received credit for 886 days served in the Kane County jail.

In addition to his sentence, Ayala must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.