Elgin student brought BB gun to school, struck another student: police

A juvenile at an Elgin high school brought a BB gun to school Thursday and struck another student, police said.

At 11:50 a.m. Thursday, the School Resource Officer at Larkin High School in Elgin was notified by school staff that a juvenile brought a BB gun to the school and struck another student, which caused minor injuries, the Elgin Police Department said.

Officers are currently investigating.

Police say the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no further threat to the school or community.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

An increase in police presence was seen at Larkin High School Thursday afternoon due to this incident.

Advertisement

No further information was made available since the student is a juvenile.