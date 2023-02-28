Elk Grove police investigate Walgreens robbery

A man stole cash from the register at a Walgreens in Elk Grove Village Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a robbery at 641 Meacham Road around 1:22 p.m. A man jumped over the counter and stole cash from the register.

The suspect was described as a man with dark complexion, wearing a mask, dark hoodie and dark pants.

He fled the area on foot. The suspect did not use a weapon during the robbery.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations section at 847-357-4100.