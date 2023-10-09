Elk Grove Village announces lawsuit against FAA

The village of Elk Grove is not happy with O'Hare Airport.

On Monday, Mayor Craig Johnson announced a lawsuit against the FAA.

According to village officials, the purpose of the petition is to compel the FAA to search for alternatives when completing its required environment review of the impacts of the proposed Fly Quiet Program at O'Hare Airport.

"Just as all the communities near O’Hare benefit from the airport, they should all share in the impact. We believe in equal benefit, equal burden," said Mayor Johnson.

The village says it has been trying to work with the O’Hare Noise Compatibility Commission (ONCC) to create a plan for a reasonable distribution of nighttime air traffic around the airport.

The FAA hasn't commented on the lawsuit yet.