A man is dead after a crash in Elk Grove Village.

The incident occurred Friday night at Devon Ave. and Nicholas Blvd.

Witnesses say the man's truck went under a semi-trailer. Debris could be seen scattered across the roadway from the violent collision.

Devon Ave. was still shutdown from Busse Rd. to Elmhurst Rd. as of 9 p.m.