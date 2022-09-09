Elk Grove Village man pleads guilty to storming the Capitol: 'Biggest mistake'

An Elk Grove Village man will be sentenced for storming the Capitol in November.

Marco Gleefe pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge — calling his participation his "biggest mistake."

The 39-year-old could face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

In the 19 months after the insurrection, more than 860 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states from crimes related to the breach.

