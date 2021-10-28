Elk Grove Village mayor says masks not required indoors in defiance of state mandate

The mayor of Elk Grove Village says masks are optional for municipal buildings and businesses in town.

Mayor Craig Johnson announced the optional mask policy Tuesday in open defiance to Gov. JB Pritzker's statewide indoor mask mandate.

According to the Daily Herald, Johnson said the village had concerts of over 20,000 people during the summer and never noticed any COVID-19 issues.

As of Wednesday, the statewide positivity rate is 1.8%.

Pritzker reinstated the indoor mask mandate on Aug. 30 when the state's positivity rate was over 5%.

The mayor's comments come weeks after President Joe Biden visited the village's Clayco Construction site to tout vaccination requirements.

