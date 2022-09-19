Elk Grove Village monitoring scabies infections among migrants at local hotel

Officials in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village have confirmed that two migrants who were bused to a local hotel from Chicago are infected with scabies.

The symptoms were discovered when the EGV Fire Department responded to the La Quinta hotel on Sunday for an unrelated call, officials said.

Only two migrants are confirmed to have scabies, but more migrants were experiencing symptoms, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The cases were confirmed by Alexian Brothers Medical Center. The migrants who are impacted are receiving treatment.

The La Quinta is working to clean and sanitize the hotel, officials said.

Scabies is a contagious, intensely itchy skin condition caused by a tiny, burrowing mite.

Waves of migrants began arriving in Chicago from Texas on Aug. 31. After the third busload, Chicago began moving the migrants into the suburbs.