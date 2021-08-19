Elk Grove Village to begin allowing underage workers to serve alcohol

A suburban city is letting underage workers serve alcohol, because of staff shortages.

Elk Grove Village has voted to allow 19 and 20-year-olds to serve alcohol. Officials say most cities in the area already allow servers under 21 to do this.

The new rule for underage workers will take effect September 1.

Elk Grove Village is a northwest suburb of Chicago. It is known as the "exceptional community."

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP