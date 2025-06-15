Indiana mass shooting: 12 people shot, 1 killed in Elkhart, police say

One person was killed and 11 other people were injured in a mass shooting in Northern Indiana early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in Elkhart, about 85 miles east of Chicago and about 15 miles east of South Bend.

What we know:

Officers responded around 1:11 a.m. to the 300 block of W. Garfield Avenue near Benham Avenue for a report of shots fired, according to the Elkhart Police Department.

A total of 12 people either went to or were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims died.

Police said some of the victims were subsequently released from the hospital.

It appeared that multiple individuals fired shots during the incident, police said.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what the exact circumstances of the shooting were.

Police did not identify the victim who died.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 574-295-2825 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.