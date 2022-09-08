Elmhurst man charged with possession of child pornography

An Elmhurst man was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography.

On Wednesday, authorities executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of West Belden Avenue following an internet investigation of child pornography files.

A forensic examination of David P. Faust's digital electronics revealed the presence of child pornography files, officials said.

Faust, 52, is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

David Faust | DuPage County Sheriff's Office

"We have the best investigators combing the vile underground where these predators lurk," DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in a statement. "They are diligently working every day to bring these alleged pornographers to justice."

On Thursday, Faust's bond was set at $75,000. He remains in custody.

He's next due in court on Oct. 6.