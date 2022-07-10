Elmhurst police investigating after home is defaced with swastikas

Elmhurst police are investigating swastikas painted on a home as a possible hate crime, which is a felony offense.

Police said that three Nazi symbols were painted in red paint on a house on the 400 block of North Oak Street.

The vandalism happened some time between 9:45 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

The victim said they did not observe any prior suspicious activity or threats.

Police are asking everyone in the neighborhood to check surveillance video to see if they recorded any suspicious people or vehicles.