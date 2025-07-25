1 in custody after Elmhurst police block streets to serve arrest warrant

The Brief Elmhurst police took one person into custody on an arrest warrant near St. Charles Road and Sunnyside Avenue. Residents on Sunnyside Avenue were told to remain indoors and follow officers’ directions until the event concluded.



One person was taken into custody in Elmhurst Friday morning after officers shut down streets and urged neighbors to stay inside while they served an arrest warrant.

What we know:

Elmhurst police and other law enforcement agencies conducted an arrest warrant around 6 a.m. near the intersection of St. Charles Road and Sunnyside Avenue.

Around 7:30 a.m., police said the suspect had been taken into custody and previously shut-down roads had been reopened to normal traffic.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details about the suspect or what charges they could face.