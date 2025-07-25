Expand / Collapse search

1 in custody after Elmhurst police block streets to serve arrest warrant

By Will Hager
Published  July 25, 2025 7:26am CDT
Elmhurst
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Elmhurst police took one person into custody on an arrest warrant near St. Charles Road and Sunnyside Avenue.
    • Residents on Sunnyside Avenue were told to remain indoors and follow officers’ directions until the event concluded.

ELMHURST, Ill. - One person was taken into custody in Elmhurst Friday morning after officers shut down streets and urged neighbors to stay inside while they served an arrest warrant.

What we know:

Elmhurst police and other law enforcement agencies conducted an arrest warrant around 6 a.m. near the intersection of St. Charles Road and Sunnyside Avenue.

Around 7:30 a.m., police said the suspect had been taken into custody and previously shut-down roads had been reopened to normal traffic. 

Image 1 of 5

 

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details about the suspect or what charges they could face.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Elmhurst Police Department.

ElmhurstCrime and Public SafetyNews