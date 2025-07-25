1 in custody after Elmhurst police block streets to serve arrest warrant
ELMHURST, Ill. - One person was taken into custody in Elmhurst Friday morning after officers shut down streets and urged neighbors to stay inside while they served an arrest warrant.
What we know:
Elmhurst police and other law enforcement agencies conducted an arrest warrant around 6 a.m. near the intersection of St. Charles Road and Sunnyside Avenue.
Around 7:30 a.m., police said the suspect had been taken into custody and previously shut-down roads had been reopened to normal traffic.
Image 1 of 5
▼
What we don't know:
Police have not released any details about the suspect or what charges they could face.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Elmhurst Police Department.