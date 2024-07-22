Addison man accused of possessing semi-automatic weapon denied pre-trial release

article

An Addison man was denied pre-trial release after he was accused of possessing a semi-automatic weapon.

Antwaion Edwards, 27, was arrested on July 20 in Elmhurst after crashing into squad cars in an attempt to flee police.

At approximately 5 a.m., police said that they approached Edwards' vehicle, parked on North Avenue, and found him asleep. After a brief foot chase through neighborhood backyards, officers caught Edwards and placed him under arrest.

When officers searched Edwards' car, they found a loaded Glock 26 semi-automatic pistol with 16 rounds and one bullet in the center console of the vehicle., police said.

He appeared in court Sunday on charges of armed habitual criminal, unlawaful use/ possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and multiple petty offenses, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

Edwards will remain behind bars until his next court date which is scheduled for August 19.