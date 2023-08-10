Elmhurst youth baseball team's historic run comes to an end after falling short to New Albany

A youth baseball team in Elmhurst will not be advancing to the Little League World Series after losing Thursday night.

This would have been the team's first time making it to the national stage.

The do-or-die game for the Elmhurst Youth Baseball’s 12u team started around 4 p.m. and the crowd at Doc's Victory Pub was electric as every television in the place had the game on as fans, friends and family members watched in excitement.

The boys played a team from New Albany, Ohio and lost 4-0.