Elmwood Park police offering residents free catalytic converter alarms

Catalytic converters are a hot item for thieves, and now, Elmwood Park police are the latest department to offer assistance in protecting car owners.

Last month, officers in Skokie helped arm residents there. Now, Elmwood Park is offering catalytic converter alarms.

"A database of catalytic converter alarms will help the police department track theft attempts and will deter thieves from coming into our community to commit these crimes," said Elmwood Park Police Chief Frank Fagiano. "By tracking attempted theft, we can also recognize patterns and respond appropriately."

A limited number of the alarms are available to residents for a $20 installation fee — if you have a current village sticker and register your vehicle with the police.

"This is another tool that we are adding to the Village’s public safety toolbox," said Elmwood Park Village President Angelo "Skip" Saviano. "When combined with our database of village and resident security cameras, we are helping to build a safe community where criminals know they cannot take advantage of our residents."

To sign up, visit HERE and click the "Catalytic Converter Partnership Program Link."

For more information, contact Deputy Chief Andrew Hock at ahock@elmwoodpark.org.

Meanwhile, $1.5 billion is going toward gun violence prevention in Lake County.

The grant will help pay for an initiative started in June.

We're told a big part of the program is "violence interrupters" being brought on to deescalate day-to-day gun violence.

These interrupters are members of the community working with law enforcement to focus on hot spots, which county officials say are in Waukegan, North Chicago and Zion.