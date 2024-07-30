Suburb adopts ShotSpotter as Chicago phases out gunshot detection technology

While ShotSpotter’s days are numbered in Chicago, the neighboring suburb of Elmwood Park is preparing to implement the gunshot detection system. Officers are currently undergoing training, and the technology is expected to go live in about a week.

Elmwood Park's Village President Angelo Saviano stated that their decision to adopt ShotSpotter came in direct response to Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s announcement to cancel the city’s contract with the technology. The decision, announced in February, sparked controversy. Critics called the technology ineffective, while supporters, including Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling, praised it as a vital tool in fighting crime.

Despite Chicago City Council members voting 34 to 16 in May to extend the city's contract with ShotSpotter, Mayor Johnson remains strongly opposed, with plans to phase it out by November.

In Elmwood Park, Saviano noted that the Chicago Police Department has been sharing ShotSpotter information with the village for years. While there aren’t many shootings within Elmwood Park itself, border streets like Harlem and Belmont are areas of concern.

"We don't have a lot of activity in our town, but on our perimeters, we were able to monitor that through their technology, and we’re afraid we’re going to lose that," Saviano said. "That's an added tool that really, really helps us and makes our policemen more efficient because, like I said, they could be there within seconds, and it gives our residents a good, secure feeling."

Elmwood Park's initial contract with ShotSpotter is three years long. The Elmwood Park Police Chief stated they will share their ShotSpotter data with Chicago police.